Man caught mailing 134 pounds of marijuana to his home

A man is sitting behind bars in Arkansas after police pretended to be delivery company employees and caught the man mailing 134 pounds of marijuana to his own home.

Jonesboro Police Department officials said Alberto Gomez-Reyes, 52, shipped the marijuana to his home in Jonesboro and then signed for the package containing the marijuana.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed the 2nd Judicial District's Drug Task Force agents of the man's activities after officials had intercepted the package once it had been mailed from Mexico, bound for Gomez-Reyes' home in Jonesboro.

The delivery drivers, which were undercover officers, were told by Gomez-Reyes to place the package containing the marijuana in the back of his truck.

After telling the officers to place it in the back of his truck, Gomez-Reyes was placed under arrest. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and taken to the Craighead County jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

