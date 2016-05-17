Junior Fishing Rodeo coming to Agricenter

Agricenter's Catch 'em Lakes will soon be filled with anglers younger than 15 years old looking to hook that big one during the Agricenter's Junior Fishing Rodeo.

The event will be held Saturday, May 21, from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

There are two age groups for young anglers.

The first group is for 10 years and under. Registration for this group begins at 7 a.m. The rodeo will be held from 7:30 - 9:00 and awards will be given at 9:30 a.m.

The second group is for 11-15 year old. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The rodeo will be from 10:00 -11:30 a.m. and the awards will be presented at 12 p.m. In this age group, participants must bait, cast, and land their own catch.

Those participating must provide their own tackle for the event. Bait will be provided for sale the day of the rodeo or you can bring your own. (No live minnows.)

The rodeo is a catfish rodeo and no other fish will be considered for prizes.

Entry fee is $10 per child.

To learn more about the event or to register your child, click here.

