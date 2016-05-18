Juvenile court clerk arrested for drug charges

A Shelby County Juvenile Court clerk has been arrested, along with members of her family, on six counts of drug charges.

Kenya Nelson spent one night behind bars before making a $20,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson, 43, was arrested Monday, along with her husband, Darrell Nelson, 44, who is facing similar charges and is being held on a $65,000 bond.

Their daughter, Darrielle, 18, is also facing charges for possession of drugs after deputies said they discovered marijuana in the center console of her SUV.

Nelson was suspended without pay from her position with juvenile court.

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies said they went into the Nelson home in the 7300 block of Peppermill to arrest Nelson's husband Darrell on an Olive Branch warrant for aggravated assault. When the deputies arrived to the home, they saw marijuana visible and 'in plain sight,' according to the affidavit.

Deputies discovered 535.3 grams of marijuana, 42.3 grams of codeine-laced cough syrup, and several pills. They also discovered $11,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.

