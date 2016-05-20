Juror dies while sequestered; mistrial declared

A mistrial has been declared in a first-degree murder case after a juror was found dead in his hotel room.

The juror was sequestered for the murder trial of Ricky Patton. The juror died overnight Thursday.

The trial started Monday and was nearing its end Thursday evening when the juror died.

Arthur Robinson, 64, was discovered by his roommate in his hotel bathroom where he had been sequestered.

According to Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paul Skahan, a mistrial has been declared because only 11 jurors remained in the case. The two alternate jurors had been previously dismissed, because one had been talking about the case prematurely. The other had been dismissed after injuring himself walking to the jury box.

Patton, 29, is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Terrance Covington in 2013. Covington was killed on July 5 after receiving multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment in the 1700 block of Piping Rock in in the area of East Raines and Millbranch.

Due to the jury being cut down to only 11 members, Defense attorney William Massey and Assistant District Attorney Pam Stark both agreed to the mistrial Friday.

Patton will be retried with a new jury. His trial has been reset for February 27, 2017.

