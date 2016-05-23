2 Mid-South states rank in 'Most Dangerous States for Weather' poll

Tornadoes, floods, lightning—just a few of many dangerous weather phenomena that can lead to injury or death.

Of course, being “Weather-aware” on severe weather alert days is a key to staying safe. Living in the Mid-South, we experience some of the most dangerous, deadly and extreme weather in the country. So much so, that Arkansas and Mississippi rank number 5 and number 7 respectively on USA Today’s “Most Dangerous States For Weather” poll.

In Arkansas, flooding is a major problem. The Mississippi River is sprawled across the Eastern border, and when the river floods, it can be life-threatening–as was the case in 2011. That year, 18 people were killed from flooding alone. At the center of one of the largest economic drivers, agriculture, millions upon millions of dollars in damage to crops occurred. We are constantly monitoring the river levels and update the Mississippi River flooding potential every time there is rain.

Mississippi has had 40 weather-related deaths since 2011. In just 4 days in April of 2011, the South saw hundreds of deadly tornadoes in one of the biggest outbreaks of recent memory. Many people were injured or killed—many of them in Mississippi.

Flooding along the Mississippi River is also a big problem, with not only lives on the line during massive flooding but also billions of dollars in damages.

While we can’t stop severe weather from occurring in the Mid-South, we can be weather-aware and prepared. Make sure to download our FREE Storm Track 5 weather app for your android and iPhone devices. Staying ahead of the storms is the first step in staying safe!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.