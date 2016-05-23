Former attorney charged with theft of money from client trust fund account

A former attorney found himself on the wrong side of the law after being accused of using funds from a Trust Fund set up for clients for his own personal use.

According to police, Michael Skouteris formed the law firm of Skouteris Walk PLLC in January 2014 with William Walk. During the month of December 2015, Walk learned Skouteris misappropriated funds from the trust fund set up for their clients and used the money for his personal use.

On January 21, 2016, Walk told Skouteris he was terminated from the law firm and asked him to pack up his belongings from the office.

A complaint about Skouteris was filed with the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee through the Disciplinary Counsel. Skouteris was suspended on February 11 from practicing law and stopped from making any withdrawals from trust accounts without advance approval of Disciplinary Counsel.

According to the affidavit, Skouteris went into First Tennessee Bank in the 4900 block of Poplar Avenue on May 2 and May 12 and made six cash withdrawals from a Trust Fund account of the law firm, though he had been fired from the firm and the Supreme Court of Tennessee told him not to take any more money. The total amount of the withdrawals was $17,639.35.

Skouteris has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

