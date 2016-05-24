Police release photos of Taco Bell robbery suspect

Memphis police released surveillance photos of the man they said is responsible for a robbery at the Taco Bell in the 800 block of South B.B. King Boulevard on May 14.

According to police, the suspect implied to employees he had a weapon but no one saw a weapon.

The man was last seen running eastbound toward the back of the restaurant.

He is described as a black male, in his last 30s to early 40s, thin, and wearing a blue shirt with a black stripe. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

