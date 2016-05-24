BTW Lady Warriors retire jersey of murdered teammate

The principal of Booker T. Washington High School is standing up for her student, Myneshia Johnson, who was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis on May 22.

The principal of Booker T. Washington High School is standing up for her student, Myneshia Johnson, who was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis on May 22.

The man who admitted to shooting and killing high school senior Myneshia Johnson has been walking the streets for almost a year while he has been wanted by police.

The man who admitted to shooting and killing high school senior Myneshia Johnson has been walking the streets for almost a year while he has been wanted by police.

Teen's accused murderer may be connected to another murder

Teen's accused murderer may be connected to another murder

The Booker T. Washington High School Lady Warriors took a step forward in ensuring their teammate and friend will never be forgotten.

On Monday, May 23, the Lady Warriors retired the #30 jersey worn by Myneshia Johnson.

At the age of 18, Johnson was determined to overcome the obstacles that could have kept her from achieving her dreams. She was the mother of a 1-year-old son, destined for college, an honor roll student, and an athlete.

However, just seven days before graduation, she was gunned down and killed in downtown Memphis at the intersection of Peabody Place and Second Street.

With signatures of her teammates reflected against the green and white of her jersey, it's a somber reminder of a life cut short too soon, but a team determined to not let her memory and legacy fade.

"She touched so many lives, and we'll all cherish those memories for a lifetime," the Facebook post reads.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.