Emergency responders hold active shooter drill

Emergency responders in Hardeman County joined forces to hold an active shooter drill on Tuesday to continue their preparedness in the event of a real emergency.

Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard, Hardeman County Sheriff's Department, Bolivar Fire Department, and Hardeman County Emergency Management Services all came together to participate in the drill that was held at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar.

Bolivar Fire Chief Lynn Price said preparation is the key.

"You never know where or when it's going to happen," Price said. "We need to be ready and the only way is to practice, practice, and practice some more."

Bolivar City Mayor Barrett Stevens commended the Emergency Personnel on their dedication to training and preparation.

"I'm very proud of all our emergency responders," Bolivar City Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "They work hard, they train hard, and they're always ready to serve our citizens. This active shooter drill is only one very small example of how they are always training, working together, and how our citizens can know they have dedicated medical and law enforcement professionals ready to do whatever it takes to keep them safe."

