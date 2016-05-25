11 Tennessee Vietnam Veterans to be inducted into 'In Memory' program

A program created in 1999 to honor Vietnam War veterans who returned home from the war, but then later died as a result of their service, will be receiving 11 more names from Tennessee on June 18.

During the annual 'In Memory' ceremony on the East Knoll at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., 312 service members will be honored, including 11 from Tennessee.

Charles Edson Crone, Royce Allen Davenport, John Joseph Donnelly, Claude Edward Goble, Lynn Richard Johnson, William Roger Jordan, Weldon Gene Keymon, Larry Eugene Letterman, William Robert Paschall, Jimmy Ralph Perkins, and Fred Hunter Richmond, III, will join the more than 2,500 names of their brothers and sisters who have been honored by the program since its inception in 1999.

The 'In Memory' program ceremony is held at The Wall, where names of all the honorees are read aloud and certificates bearing their names are placed at The Wall. The certificates are later collected by the National Park Service and stored in a permanent archive.

A plaque that honors these veterans was dedicated as part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 2004, and reads "In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their service."

The program honors those whose lives were cut short as a result of their service in Vietnam, but are not eligible for inscription on The Wall under Department of Defense guidelines. These can be veterans who have died as a result of PTSD related illnesses/events, exposure to Agent Orange and similar chemicals, diabetes, cancer, heart attack, and cholangiocarcinoma.

