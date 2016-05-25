Burger making contest helps feed hungry kids

A battle of grills, heat, creativity, and of course...the ultimate burger was all for a good cause on May 23. Back Yard Burgers joined forces with No Kid Hungry, and some Southaven superstars to help raise funds to feed hungry kids by holding a burger making contest.

Mississippi RiverKings Head Coach Derek Landmesser, Southaven Alderman George Payne, and Southaven Alderman-at-Large William Brooks competed in the burger making contest.

Ingredients for the burgers ranged from the traditional tomato, lettuce, a variety of cheese, and bacon, to the not-so-traditional Nutella, peanut butter, Sriracha, pineapple, chipotle Ranch, banana peppers, garlic, avocado, and spicy relish.

In the end, the traditional was no match for the creativity of the not-so-traditional.

Alderman George Payne's Peanut Butter & Nutella Burger took home the prize.

The contest was judged by Back Yard Burgers District Manager Joe King, Back Yard Burgers Southaven General Manager Barbara McGhee, and Back Yard Burgers Director of Marketing Andrea Jacobs. Event attendees were also encouraged to vote for their favorite burger artist by donating on-site to No Kid Hungry with $1 totaling one vote.

The contest is only a small part of the larger portrait being painted in the war Back Yard Burgers and No Kid Hungry is waging against childhood hunger. Back Yard Burgers is teaming up with No Kid Hungry to celebrate National Burger Month in May to feed those who are going to bed hungry.

"No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger, is one that hits close to home for Back Yard Burgers," Dave McDougall, CEO of Back Yard Burgers, said. "One in five kids in the US don't get the food they need. It's so important for us to raise awareness and raise funds for a cause like this one, especially in our local communities. We are so grateful to our local participants for coming out to Southaven and helping us celebrate National Burger Month and No Kid Hungry. We are proud to be helping making a difference, as no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from."

Mobile Users: Click Here for more photos of the contest

Back Yard Burgers and its 57 locations across the country have committed to raising $50,000 for No Kid Hungry during the months of April and May as part of its year-long goal of raising $100,000.

To donate to No Kid Hungry, and help provide a meal for hungry kids, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.