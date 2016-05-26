Baby owlets' home destroyed after weather knocks down tree

As severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for areas of the Mid-South Thursday, flooding left trees down and minor damage. However, for two baby owls in Alamo, they were left without a home.

A downed tree in the front yard of Clovis Sanderson's home on West Church Street appeared to be what most would expect after Thursday's storms. But, it's what was inside the tree that caught the attention of neighbors.

Although no one was injured in the storms in Alamo, it did appear it had left two baby owls without their home.

The photos show two white owlets in the base of the hollowed tree trunk after the tree had been knocked down from the storm.

Neighbors said they called Crockett County Sheriff's Department and told them about the homeless babies and requested the sheriff's department to contact Tennessee Wildlife Authorities.

"They were so precious, and didn't know where their mommy was. I pray she wasn't injured," Sheila Meeks said.

