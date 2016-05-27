Memphis police release surveillance video of car theft suspects

Memphis Police Department released surveillance video of two people they believe are responsible for an auto theft at a Marathon Gas Station on Saturday, May 21.

The gas station is located in the 3200 block of Ridgeway Road.

According to police, the victim left his 2008 Chevrolet Impala at a gas pump with the car doors unlocked and the key still in the ignition. Two males walked over to the vehicle, got in, and drove away from the gas station heading westbound on Knight Arnold Road from Ridgeway Road.

On May 24, police said the car was located at the Raven Ridge apartment complex in the 6100 Ridgeway Boulevard. However, police are still searching for the two men that took the vehicle.

One man is described as a black man, 5'10'', weighing 180lbs, between 16-19 years old, light complexion, with a high top fade. He has an average build, and was wearing a reddish/orange t-shirt with camouflage shorts.

The other man is a black man, 5'7'', weighing 155lbs, 16-20 years old, dark complexion and a Mohawk style haircut. He was wearing a dark green, sleeveless shirt with light colored shorts.

If you have any information on these two men, contact Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.