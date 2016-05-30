June brings 'ghostly' encounters during Walking Ghost Tours

Are you interested in the supernatural or just out for a stroll through a 'ghostly' adventure on a Friday or Saturday night in June?

Historical Haunts Memphis is providing the Walking Ghost Tours for individuals wanting to explore the macabre and dark history of Downtown Memphis.

Led by experienced and knowledgeable guides who are paranormal investigators, individuals are given the opportunity to visit sites of hauntings that are the focus of local legends, documented in official records, and approved by paranormal investigations as having something 'ghostly' happening.

The total Walking Tour consists of approximately one mile and includes multiple stops along the way.

The cost is $20 and you must be 13 years old or older to attend.

The tours are available each Friday and Saturday night in June. To sign up, click here.

To learn more about Historical Haunts, or the tours, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.