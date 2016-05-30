College rodeo athlete dies after being thrown off horse

A 19-year-old college student is dead after university officials announced he suffered injuries during a college rodeo competition on Saturday.

According to a press release from the University of Tennessee Martin, Coy Lutz was a member of the university's rodeo team and was competing in the Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove Township, New Jersey when his horse threw him off during a bareback bronc event and stepped on him "several times."

Lutz is a native of Pennsylvania and had recently completed his freshman year at the university.

"Coy was just an outstanding kid who had a real bright future," UT Martin Head Coach John Luthi said in the release. "He was a good student and he came from a great family. Even though he was only here for one year, his impact will always be felt here at UT Martin. He was a super human being who always took care of his business. It's hard to imagine why something like this had to happen, but we have faith that God is in control."

Lutz made a name for himself in the short time he was in the arena for UTM. He set career-highs across the board in bareback riding at the 48th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo, putting up 78 points in the first round and 76 points in the short go, giving him 154 points for an average. His opening round total was the best in the field, while his average score was tied for the top total in the event.

The CowTown Rodeo posted a message on Sunday morning to their Facebook page extending their condolences to Lutz's family over the loss.

"Cowtown Rodeo and The Harris Family extend our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Lutz Family for the tragic loss of their son, Coy. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved him."

Lutz was a Criminal Justice major at UTM and earned points in seven different rodeos this past season, according to UTM.

