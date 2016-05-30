Detectives seize drugs, guns, Porsche during search warrant

Detectives with the Drug Response Team (DRT) executed a narcotic search warrant in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue that resulted in confiscated drugs, guns, and a 2006 Porsche Cayenne.

Prior to executing the search warrant on Saturday, according to the affidavit, detectives conducted surveillance on Orlando Sisson and watched as he arrived at the home on Hubert Avenue in a tan 2006 Porsche Cayenne.

On Saturday, detectives waited for Sisson to enter the home and then minutes later, they knocked on the door and received no answer. They forced their way into the home and saw Donald Palms and Sisson standing in the room next to a sawed off shotgun on a kitchen table within arms reach.

Sisson and Palms both refused to comply with commands given by DRT team members and Palms was taken down to the ground and receive minor injuries.

During the search, detectives confiscated one white garbage bag that contained two gallon size clear plastic bags containing marijuana, and three medium size bags containing marijuana inside of the dryer located in the kitchen. Additionally, three medium sized bags of marijuana in the dining room table, and two medium size bags containing marijuana inside of a show box on top of the dining room table.

Detectives also seized a stolen AK47 assault rifle with several live rounds in the magazine underneath the kitchen counter.

Five small bags of marijuana on the dining room table were confiscated, one glass Mr. Pure bottle containing liquid codeine, ecstasy, a Remington 12 gauge sawed off shotgun, and various live ammunition and drug paraphernalia. In addition, they discovered $385. The team also took the 2006 Porsche Cayenne, due to the belief it was being used to transport illegal narcotics.

Sisson, 35, and Palmer were both charged with multiple charges, including theft of property $500 - $1,000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, possession of ecstasy with intent, possession of firearm while committing a dangerous felony (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts) and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Palmer was released on a $50,000 bond and is due back in court on June 20.

Sisson was released on a $40,000 bond and does not have another scheduled court date.

