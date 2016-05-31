SCSO deputy seeks to help provide football equipment for youth

A Shelby County Sheriff's Sergeant is doing whatever he can to help reach the youth and make a difference. Those efforts include trying to raise funds to ensure one football team has all the equipment it needs to keep the players safe and help keep the youth in an organized team sport.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Sergeant Mickey Keaton, he said the team is in need of equipment - specifically uniforms.

Some deputies have been collecting gear for the team throughout the community, but they are working to ensure the team has new uniforms so they "can truly represent as a team."

"This football program is great and is one of the few ways for these kids to be involved in something positive," Keaton writes on the GoFundMe page.

Northaven is one of the areas served by the sheriff's office and is in a low income area.

Keaton tells the story of his encounter with a specific 9-year-old boy who plays on the team.

"I met a 9-year-old boy who rode a pink bike to football practice. He asked me for a dollar to buy a hotdog after practice. Now I don't know his whole story, but he and I talked for a bit over some pizzas we bought him and his friends. He impressed me with his determination to play football," Keaton writes. "In a neighborhood with no shortage of problems, it was nice to see a young man willing to go against the grain."

If you have any youth football equipment you would like to donate (ages 7-12) that include cleats, pants, shoulder pads, or helmets, you can drop them off at the SCSO Substation in Arlington or contact Sgt. Matthew Keaton.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page and help the team with uniforms, click here.

