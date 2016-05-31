Police: Woman steals checkboook from doctor, cashes check

A woman is facing charges of theft and forgery after police said she stole a checkbook from a doctor and tried to cash a forged check made out to her at a local bank.

According to the police affidavit, Dr. Randy Villanueva PC said a checkbook had been stolen from his office prior to Samantha Anderson walking into a Bancorpsouth on North Pauline Street and cashed a $975 check made out to herself.

Police said the gave the bank teller an Arkansas driver's license for identification, but Dr. Villanueva said Anderson was not a patient and did not have permission to sign or cash any of his checks.

The bank teller identified Anderson from a line up as the person who cashed the check.

Dr. Villanueva suffered an initial loss of $975, according to the police affidavit.

Anderson was charged with forgery and theft of property.

She is scheduled in court June 1.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.