Man robs store with 11-month-old son in car

A 19-year-old is behind bars after police said he robbed a gas station with his 11-month-old son in the car.

According to police, Antonio Mickens paid for gas at the Mapco Express in the 400 block of E.H. Crump Boulevard prior to leaving the store. He then returned and asked for several cartons of cigarettes.

When the cashier turned around to go inside the store office to get the cigarettes, Mickens rushed him from behind and pushed him. Police said Mickens grabbed five cartons of cigarettes, valued at $50, and tried to leave the business.

The cashier and Mickens then got into a fight and the cashier was able to keep the defendant at the business until police got there.

Once police arrived, they found Mickens' 11-month-old son waiting in the car. Mickens admitted to police he robbed the business knowing his son was in the vehicle because he had a drug problem and was dependent upon "Roxy" pills.

The 1995 Lexus Mickens was driving was towed to the city lot pending being seized since it was used in the robbery.

Mickens is in jail on a $25,000 bond and charged with robbery. He is scheduled in court on June 8.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.