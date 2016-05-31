Shelby County judge upholds gang injunctions

The Multi-Agency Gang Unit made their way across Shelby County serving gang injunctions to members of local gangs.

A motion has been filed to declare Shelby County’s Gang Injunction zones as unconstitutional, and some Memphis residents are concerned about what this could mean about crime in their neighborhoods.

A Shelby County judge is upholding a gang injunction that has some alleged gang member said is unconstitutional.

Safety zones have been established north of the Medical District through the injunction. It orders the Dixie Homes Murda Gang and others to stay out.

However, attorneys said the rules against standing, walking, or being in public were too vague and even prevented people from seeing family members.

The gang injunction "safety zone" was declared for the area in 2014. Many residents in the area since them, however, said the area has transformed from a gang ridden area to a livable and mostly peaceful area.

The injunction is enforced by the Multi Agency Gang Unit against the Dixie Homes Murda Gang and 47 Neighborhood Crips, but the transformation could turn back.

The motion declaring the injunction unconstitutional came after the arrest of Earnest Williams, 27, for violating the gang injunction. Williams was arrested for standing on a porch and reportedly associating with other known gang members.

The motion was filed in court in March of this year by some Memphis residents declaring the injunctions unconstitutional.

The Multi-Agency Gang Unit also served the gang injunctions to members of the local gangs in February. Officers who typically frequent the areas identified the gang members and those gang members were served with injunctions. The injunction forbids them from entering, loitering, intimidating, or participating in gang business.

Judge Larry Potter said the government has a legitimate need to protect neighborhoods from organized crime, and is upholding the gang injunction.

