Mudfest 2016 to honor Noah Chamberlin

It is hard for anyone to forget the 'Noah Effect', as the 2-year-old child's mother lovingly referred to it. The impact a lost 2-year-old child had that brought strangers together from as far away as California to search for a little boy who had never graced their presence will not soon be forgotten. Now, this weekend, the ninth annual Mudfest will be held in his honor.

The donations received during Mudfest will go toward the Finger Fire Department, which worked diligently to search for Chamberlin and discovered his body.

Mudfest is an annual family-centered event put on by Donnie Matthews and Matthews Outdoor Living. It includes outdoor activities at the Matthews property in south Madison County at 720 Lester Chapel Road. The event will be Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to Jacob Mitchell, with the Finger Fire Department, the funds will be used to help with search and rescue equipment that the fire department needs.

"We are needing some specific equipment such as hand held GPS units. These units make it a lot easier to communicate from one search party to another exactly where you are," Mitchell said. "The ones that we're needing are running around $500-$700 per unit."

Mitchell said they will also be using the funds to purchase equipment such as laptops, lighting equipment, and mobile printers that will be used to take on the scene of searches as funds are available. Their first priority, according to Mitchell, are the GPS units.

Although admission is free, there will be food and raffle tickets for sale that will go toward the fire department.

The schedule includes a BBQ contest, circle water race, mud pit drag, foot race through the mud pit, catch the muddy pig, singing, glow party contest, and lots of fun and mud.

Guests are allowed to bring a cooler and their own food and drinks, but no alcohol is permitted.

Chamberlin's mother remembered the energetic, loving child that left a legacy in the two short years he was alive, and a statement she made regarding her son is symbolic of an event such as Mudfest raising funds in his honor.

"He would climb anything and everything that he could get a good foothold of," she said. She said he loved trucks, Thomas the Choo-choo train, and riding his bike.

There may not be Thomas the train, but there will certainly be ATV's, climbing, racing, and lots of energy and fun at Mudfest. Just the kind of environment a fun, hyper, and energetic little boy would have loved. The perfect environment to raise funds to help a fire department that poured everything they had into trying to find a lost little boy.

For more information, you can visit them on Facebook at Matthews Outdoor Living presents Mudfest 2016.

For those who cannot attend Mudfest but still wish to donate to the fire department, they can give donations directly to the fire department's account at Home Banking Company or attend one of the fish fry fundraising events every other month on the 2nd Saturday.

"We love our department and we want to do everything we can to make a difference," Mitchell said. "We were proud to be a part of the search, even though it ended in such a sad way."

