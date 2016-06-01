Caesars Entertainment donates TVs to cancer patients

Caesars Entertainment stepped up in a huge way for cancer patients fighting the life threatening disease.

A group of volunteers donated and installed 50 television sets at the Harrah's Hope Lodge.

The Hope Lodge is a program through the American Cancer Society that provides cancer patients with a home.

It provides free, temporary housing for cancer patients who are undergoing treatment.

It not only provides a home away from home, but attempts to make a difficult situation for cancer patients and their families easier.

There are more than 25 Hope Lodge locations nationwide, staffed with a full crew of American Cancer Society staff and volunteers that work to ensure a relaxing, comfortable, and nurturing environment for patients and their family.

