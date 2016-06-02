The Universe: How and why did it form?

That question and much more will be answered Saturday, June 25 at 4 p.m. at the brand new planetarium at the Pink Palace here in Memphis. Guest lecturer, Professor Harold Kozak (yes, my dad!) will be returning to the Mid-South to talk about his favorite subject: astronomy.

A teacher, professor, author and astronomy buff for 48 years, Professor Kozak is a solar system ambassador for NASA. Ambassadors help communicate the excitement of JPL's space exploration missions and deliver information about recent discoveries to people all over the world. He has been a professor of astronomy at Wagner College in Staten Island, NY for over 20 years, and has put in 36 years in the New York City school system. Throughout the years, he has guest lectured all over the world including the prestigious Cambridge University in England, Peru, Iceland and Norway.

Later this month, he'll be presenting a FREE program at the new planetarium on the mysteries of the universe. With new discoveries all the time, questions will be answered about the formation of life on earth and where we might be headed in the future.

For more information, visit this link at the Pink Palace's website: Professor Harold Kozak at the Pink Palace Museum- June 25, 4 p.m.

Hope to see you there on June 25 at 4 p.m!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

