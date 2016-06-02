The College Initiative provides $14K in scholarships to students

Memphis high school graduates recently walked across the stage, accepted their diploma, and began their next step toward their futures, many are now trying to find ways to pay for college.

Ten deserving high school students earned a needed boost for their fall enrollment in college classes.

Thursday the Memphis-based nonprofit The College Initiative presented $14,000 in scholarships to the students who participated and excelled in its programs.

For Alexander Carrillo, the money will be put to good use when he steps on the campus at UC Berkeley this fall.

"This program really pushed me to be a better individual," Carrillo said.

In addition to college scholarship money, The College Initiative program provides college preparation tools, mentorship, and assistance to high school students.

According to Teach901, this is the fourth consecutive year that all of The College Initiative's graduating seniors have been accepted to college. All together, the program's seniors have been offered more than $15 million in financial assistance and have been accepted to more than 200 universities.

According to The College Initiative's website, they provide tools for success to students in low-income areas with the ability to succeed.

