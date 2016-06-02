Police: Habitual offender with lengthy record back behind bars

A man with a criminal record found himself back behind bars after police said an officer saw him driving a black Mercedes while he was intoxicated and had no driver's license.

According to Memphis police, an officer saw the Mercedes Benz run a red light on Watkins Road at Dellwood Avenue. After pulling the car over for running the red light, the officer smelled "a strong smell of intoxicant coming from his [driver's] breath."

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Carliss Parks, who has been accused of many other vehicle-related offenses.

Police said Parks had blood shot eyes and slurred speech. He refused a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) test.

Parks picked up charges for driving under the influence, driving while a habitual motor vehicle offender, driving while license was suspended/revoked, public intoxication, reckless driving, two counts of refusal to submit to BAC test, and violation of financial responsibility law.

Parks had his driver's license revoked in July 1998, according to the police affidavit. He was listed as a habitual motor vehicle offender in May 2009.

Those charges only add to his total history of run ins with the law, however. According to police records, with his recent arrests, now been charged with four refusal to submit to BAC tests, three DUI offenses, two counts of driving while a habitual motor vehicle offender, two counts of driving while license was suspended or revoked.

In addition, he has 10 counts of ex parte order of protection, violation of bail conditions, six counts of domestic assault with bodily harm, violation of protection order, two counts of aggravated assault, contempt of court, two counts of violation of probation, five petitions of order of protection against him, three assaults, burglary, possession of controlled substance, harassment, three counts of theft of property, and criminal trespassing.

Parks is currently in jail on a $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 3.

