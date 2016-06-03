More rain leads to Friday night flooding

Turn around, don't drown. Four words that almost every meteorologist utters every time we deal with a flooding situation. Friday night was no different, as a wet ground and more rain led to problems in Shelby, Fayette, and Tipton counties.

After nearly three weeks of on and off heavy rain, the ground in spots has had enough.

In Memphis, we are 10.61" ABOVE where we should be for rain so far this year. Most of Shelby County is up there as well, as flooding concerns increase with each new rain event. Just Friday night, nearly 2 to 2.5" fell just North of the I-40/240 flyover. This heavy thunderstorm moved slowly up I-40 and dumped so much rain in a relatively short amount of time in areas like Lakeland and Arlington, that at times the roads where completely covered with water.

Homes and businesses in Arlington also faced the wrath of the rains. And it's not so much that 2 or 2.5 inches is a lot-- and it is. It's just that we received that on top of a ground that just couldn't handle any more water.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

