More rain leads to Friday night flooding

Turn around, don't drown. Four words that almost every meteorologist utters every time we deal with a flooding situation. Friday night was no different, as a wet ground and more rain led to problems in Shelby, Fayette, and Tipton counties.
After nearly three weeks of on and off heavy rain, the ground in spots has had enough.
In Memphis, we are 10.61" ABOVE where we should be for rain so far this year. Most of Shelby County is up there as well, as flooding concerns increase with each new rain event. Just Friday night, nearly 2 to 2.5" fell just North of the I-40/240 flyover. This heavy thunderstorm moved slowly up I-40 and dumped so much rain in a relatively short amount of time in areas like Lakeland and Arlington, that at times the roads where completely covered with water.
Homes and businesses in Arlington also faced the wrath of the rains. And it's not so much that 2 or 2.5 inches is a lot-- and it is. It's just that we received that on top of a ground that just couldn't handle any more water.
Here is a slideshow of what the excessive rain did to areas in the Mid-South Friday evening. And stay tuned to WMC Action News 5 as we continue to track weekend rain chances and more flooding possibilities. Stay safe!
Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A Tennessee man has turned himself in for making a bomb threat against a Mississippi university.More >>
A Tennessee man has turned himself in for making a bomb threat against a Mississippi university.More >>
The family of a woman who drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July pool party are suing the home's owners.More >>
The family of a woman who drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July pool party are suing the home's owners.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
There are fears among those stakeholders that some parking on the site may be eliminated for good.More >>
There are fears among those stakeholders that some parking on the site may be eliminated for good.More >>
Memphis dethroned Atlanta as the best city for black-owned businesses, according to Blacktech Week.More >>
Memphis dethroned Atlanta as the best city for black-owned businesses, according to Blacktech Week.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three as a producer.More >>
She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three as a producer.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
A Muscle Shoals man is in federal custody following the discovery of an 8mm video tape showing a young child's genitals.More >>
A Muscle Shoals man is in federal custody following the discovery of an 8mm video tape showing a young child's genitals.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>