WWII ‘Flying Tigers' POW honored

Portrait of the Diddled Dozen. Lt. James Taylor is second from the right on the front row. (SOURCE: James Taylor)

James "Buddy" Taylor, Flying Tigers pilot and WWII POW, was presented with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol at the request of Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn. Johnny Blakely presented the flag to Taylor. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

His mother was told he was dead, but he was very much alive. Only, he wasn’t sure how, when, or if he was going to make it back home.

He is one of the few remaining famed Flying Tigers from The Greatest Generation. He is also one of the few “Diddled Dozen” still alive.

On Saturday, Lt. James M. “Buddy” Taylor, who will be 94 years old in two weeks, was honored at a class reunion for his service in the military, and as a Prisoner of War.

The 1st American Volunteer Group (AVG) of the Chinese Air Force, nicknamed the Flying Tigers, was composed of pilots from the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and United States Army Air Corps.

Taylor is one of only four Flying Tigers alive, and the only one who lives in Tennessee.

“There’s not that many of them left anymore,” Taylor’s son, Jim, said. “The Flying Tigers – He has lived up to that as an individual.”

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s field representative Johnny Blakely, State Senator Dolores Gresham, and State Representative Jamie Jenkins gathered with classmates and alumni of Grand Junction High School to honor Taylor at the reunion of the school. Taylor is a graduate of the Grand Junction High School Class of 1940. The classmates and alumni of all classes of the school, which closed in 1973, gathered to reunite, share memories – as well as honor one of their own.

Blakely presented Taylor with a proclamation Congresswoman Blackburn read on the House of Representatives floor, as well as an American flag flown over the United States Capitol in Taylor’s honor.

“In my occupation I have the occasion to meet a lot of great people,” Blakely said. “This is one of the great honors in my life to come and meet this man and thank him for what he’s done for our country.”

Senator Gresham presented a State of Tennessee flag to Taylor that was flown over the State Capitol in Taylor’s honor.

“Most of us were little kids, so we have no way of knowing the depths of suffering Mr. Buddy went through and any of the Greatest Generation went through,” Gresham said.

Representative Jenkins presented a framed proclamation to Taylor that was signed by Governor Bill Haslam and Speaker Beth Harwell honoring Taylor for his service and sacrifice.

The smile on Taylor’s face was hard to miss during the presentations, but also one that seems to remain constant each time one meets him.

“I’m just about speechless,” Taylor said. “We just passed Memorial Day where we honored those who gave it all. I gave some, but not it all.”

The some that Taylor gave, to those in attendance, was a lot.

Becoming a POW

Taylor wanted to join the military at the age of 19 in 1941, right after the attack on Pearl Harbor, but his parents refused to give their consent. He needed their permission since he was under 21 years of age, but he eventually convinced them to let him sign up for the U.S. Army Aviation Cadet program when he was 20 years old.

He was accepted on September 16, 1942 and became part of the “Flying Tigers” once he finished the pilot training program. After he finished the training program, he was sent to China in 1944. At the age of 22, just before Thanksgiving on November 11, 1944, he was flying missions in China and found himself in serious trouble.

He was on a mission and was in sight of the field at Hengyang when he said he saw enemy forces everywhere.

“Some were on the ground, some were taking off and coming up to fight, and a lot of others were already in the air and coming at us,” he said.

He said it seemed like if you took out one target, there were more to replace that one.

“You blasted one, when it flashed out of your sights, you looked around and picked up another. You strafed anything on the ground that came into your sights,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s plane got in trouble when it was hit by Japanese forces and Taylor found himself going down. Taylor said he didn’t realize the plane had been hit at first until the engine quit.

The P-51B coolant system was hit by the ground fire and the engine quit while he was going at a high rate of speed during a low pass.

“It just died and wouldn’t start,” Taylor said.

To make matters worse, explosive shells hit the right windshield. Taylor made attempts to get away from the enemy forces by gliding the plane as far as he could.

Taylor realized he was going to have to bail out of the burning plane. He bailed out at 300 feet, landing close to the burning wreckage, where he threw his parachute and equipment into the fire and tried to run and hide. But, he was quickly captured by Japanese soldiers.

After he was captured, Taylor said he saw the Japanese digging his grave in front of him.

They tied him to a tree with his hands behind him and his shoes tied around his neck.

“They’d dig awhile, then they would stop and rest awhile. Every few minutes they would look over at me and give out with a hysterical laugh. There was almost constant chatter between them and I could not understand their gibberish,” Taylor said. “I cussed awhile, prayed awhile, then sang awhile. They finished the gave. A nice, deep one. I knew it wouldn’t be long.”

However, he said for reasons he will never know, they then untied him from the tree and took him away from the grave.

He said he was paraded barefoot through the Hangyang streets for several hours, spat upon, hit in the head with a horseshoe, knocked down with a saber, and physically abused in various ways. He called them “barbaric”.

Taylor was taken to a room where several Japanese pilots were, who made use of the time “making sport over my plight”, as Taylor explained, and entertained themselves by humiliating the American captive. After having his hands tied for 20 hours, he lay down in a small, cold room on a hard surface, but was soon awakened at daylight and finally untied.

“I was allowed to wash my face in freezing water. When I saw my face in a metal mirror, I didn’t recognize my reflection,” Taylor said. “There was dried blood, mucus, bruises, and extensive swelling. My hands looked like inflated rubber gloves from having been tied so long.”

Four months later, his mother received a letter from his friend during his cadet days telling them he had been killed in combat.

“Dear Mr. and Mrs. Taylor, I just received word of Buddy’s death which was a big shock to me. I know he was a great loss to you, too, for he was fond of his family. He spoke of you so often and intimately that he made me feel that I knew you well. I have missed him a great day in the past 10 months that we have been separated. I have been trying to join his squadron for a good while but was never able to do so. I hope it will give you some comfort to know that he was killed in actual combat rather than on a training mission as so many of our boys are lost. I understand he had a grand record up until that time, of which I know you are proud. I was so pleased to get your Christmas card. Please, know that I am sharing your sorrow a great deal. Sincerely, Hugh.”

Of course, he wasn’t dead. By then, he was in a small camp with other Prisoners of War from the Air Force, in an area separated from other prisoners because he was a pilot. They were the Diddled Dozen.

Taylor was one of 13,000 POWs in World War II. He was in a camp where he had become part of a small group of Air Force men who were separated by the Japanese from the other prisoners. The war had started going bad for the Japanese and they began thinking if they needed leverage for negotiations, they would use the pilots to negotiate, so they were kept separate from other prisoners.

The Diddled Dozen, as the pilots named themselves, consisted of 1st Lt. Freland K. Mathews, 1st Lt. James Wall, 1st Lt. Vern D. Shaefer, Donald Quigley, 2nd Lt. James Thomas,Capt. Don Burch, 2 Lt. Sam McMillan, 1st Lt. Hary Klota, Laren Howard, Lt. Walter A. Ferris, 2nd Lt. Sam Chambliss, and Lt. James Taylor. They were all held together, captives separated in an area to themselves.

Solitary Confinement

In spite of suffering inhumane treatments, harsh conditions, solitary confinement for two months, and starvation, Lt. James Taylor found a way to survive. Although, he admits, he was not the most cooperative prisoner during solitary confinement. Being unruly not only became part of his daily routine, it also was costly to him at times.

Taylor spent two months in solitary, partially because he refused to accept the situation.

“I was very unruly,” Taylor said. “I would back up and run up against the door. I would beat on the door demanding that my shoes be given back to me. After running against the door, I would yell down the hall ‘Are there any Americans in here?’”

After several calls for Americans, he said he received a response telling him to be quiet. The three other Americans being held in the same locations quickly tried to help their fellow comrade calm down and tell him to behave and cooperate, in order to prevent him from receiving additional punishment. He soon learned what they were trying to warn him about, since he was placed in restraints because of his unruly behavior of running against the door and yelling.

A heavy belt was fastened around his waist and his hands were cuffed to the belt, preventing him from moving. After a few days, Taylor said the Japanese came in and asked him if he thought he could “behave” and he said he thought he could behave now.

Most guards were cruel to Taylor and the prisoners. Taylor said one of the meanest ones to him was one he referred to as Pig Eye, when he was in solitary confinement.

“Pig Eye would sneak up and jab his bayonet through this slit (where they could see out) hoping to hit me in the eyes,” Taylor said. “I lay in wait for him one time and when the blade came plunging in, I grabbed it and jammed it hard against the wood. He had the short end and quickly became the victim. He couldn’t get the bayonet back.”

But not all his time was spent in solitary, and at least not all the guards were as cruel as Pig Eye, according to Taylor.

It was the one guard who showed continued small acts of kindness during his captivity Taylor said he will never forget.

It was a guard, Beefu Stakee, that was friendly to him that he will never forget.

“He would chat with me in sign language and sounds,” Taylor said. “He even smuggled in an extra blanket for me.”

Although there was not much Taylor could offer in return for the guard’s kindness, Taylor did have his flying gloves that he allowed the guard to borrow one night to wear to town. Taylor said the guard gave them back to him the very next day.

Taylor would eventually find his feet back on American soil, after an agonizing journey.

On September 12, 1945, a month after the surrender, Taylor was flown to Manila and put on a boat to San Francisco, where he was able to finally step foot back on red, white, and blue homeland on October 16, after spending almost a year as a Prisoner of War.

“He’s always been my hero, every since I was little,” Taylor’s son, Marc, said.

Now, two weeks shy of being 94 years old, the Flying Tiger can be seen at each year’s Memorial Day event and Veteran’s Day event in Middleton, TN. Still, the flying of an American flag and Tennessee flag in his name brings an unmatched ray of light and a smile from a vet that has left his blood, sweat, and tears on foreign soil, as part of such an elite group.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.