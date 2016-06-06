Celebrate the Agricenter with Feast on the Farm

Fresh farm-to-table food, country charm, music, dancing, and live auctions are all part of a great evening planned on Friday, June 17 from 7 to 11 p.m. The Agricenter’s annual fundraiser, “Feast on the Farm” supports educational programs and services available to the public.

An even greater advantage to supporting the Agricenter is the over 4,000 local students who learn quite a bit from experts on where and how their fresh food is grown.

The evening will include culinary masterpieces from restaurants such as Tart, LYFE Kitchen, Grove Grill, and Central BBQ - just to name a few.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

