Police: Woman tries to run over lady she blames for calling DCS

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police said she tried to run down the lady she blames for calling the Department of Children's Services (DCS) on her.

According to the affidavit, Ajanica Williams, 22, tried to run over the victim after a verbal altercation.

Police said Williams drove to the victim's home on May 29 and tried to run her over as the victim was getting out of her vehicle. The victim suffered an injury to her right hand.

After she was hit on the right hand, Williams turned around and tried to run over the victim again, but missed.

According to police, the victim suffered a broken pinky finger from the multiple attempts Williams made to run her over with her 2007 Toyota Camry.

Williams was arrested on June 5 and charged with aggravated assault.

She made her $25,000 bond, and was released from jail the next day. She is scheduled in court on June 7.

