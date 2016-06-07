Golfers brave rain to raise funds for Imagination Library

Some wet and soggy green could not prevent golfers from hitting the tee to raise money for books.

The 10th annual Hardeman County Imagination Library Golf Tournament was held at Chickasaw Golf Course on May 20, with all proceeds going to support registered Hardeman County children who receive books from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

"It poured down rain. It stopped raining at about 10 minutes before 12 p.m. and tee off was at 12," Kathy Mayfield said. "They (golfers) are dedicated. We have some dedicated people."

Mayfield works with the City of Bolivar and also helps coordinate activities for the Hardeman County Imagination Library.

The team of Howard Mumford, Eddie Carter, Steve Lipford, and Shelby Sain took first place. Second place was the team of Mike Moore, Tim Bobbitt, Richard Hazelwood, and Mike Madden. Third place was Kevin Daniel, Mike McCord, Carson Daniel, and Barry Williams, Jr.

Hazelwood also won 'closest to the pin' on two holes and longest drive for men. Shelby Sain won longest drive for women and Vernon Nuckolls won longest drive for seniors.

Since its inception in 2010, the Hardeman County Imagination Library has delivered 48,857 books to registered children in the county. This year's golf tournament, according to Mayfield, raised an additional $3,500 toward the purchase of more books for children.

"One of the greatest things we can teach our kids to do is to love reading," Bolivar Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "I love reading and I still read as much as I can. This is an investment that we must make. This program is essential to the success of our children and to our country's future."

Mayfield said the success of the county's Imagination Library program, and specifically the golf tournament, is the result of a combination of the participation of golfers as well as partnership of businesses and individuals who support the program.

"We want them to have the honor because they're the ones that make it possible," Mayfield said.

To learn more about the Governor's Books from Birth program, click here. To learn about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and to register your child to receive free books, regardless of what county you live, click here.

