Nugget and Q1075 rock the Peabody rooftop

Its undoubtedly one of the best “see-and-be-seen” parties in Memphis. Sky-high views of downtown and the river, great music and drinks, and a fun atmosphere take place every Thursday evening now through August 18 at the Peabody Hotel rooftop. Voted one of the “Top-10 Rooftop Bars” in the country, this weekly event attracts national acts as well as local acts to rock the roof from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The party is hosted by Nugget from the Q1075 morning show. He’s a Memphis transplant, (originally from Detroit) by way of Ft. Wayne, IN, New York City, Tulsa and San Antonio. He says Memphis is a fun city and this gig gives him the chance to meet so many great people from around the area. (Click play to find out more about Nugget himself)

Weekly admission to the rooftop parties range from $10 to $15—but the first 200 ladies will get in free. Drinks specials and appetizers are featured. VIP passes are also available and include upgraded drinks and food tastings.

What about rain? That’s ok- because the sky-bridge at top of the hotel leads to an amazing indoor ballroom that will keep the party going if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

For more information on the Peabody Rooftop parties, visit: http://www.peabodymemphis.com/rooftop-en.html

Andrew Kozak

