Former Memphis Tiger, pro player Willie Kemp gives back to hometown youth

It's been several years since professional basketball player Willie Kemp has walked the hallways of Bolivar Middle School as a student. However, for five years he has returned to the same school he once walked as a student in order to give back to youth in his hometown.

Although the former Memphis Tiger now shoots hoops and wins titles on Europe's basketball courts, he never fails to return to the small West Tennessee town he calls home.

For the past five years Kemp has held a basketball camp for kids in the community. Although those in attendance learn basketball fundamentals, basketball drills, shooting, never giving up, and to follow through, Kemp said it is about much more than just basketball. The camp is complete with encouraging and motivational messages for the students to do what is right, stay focused on their goals, and to work hard.

"I just really wanted to do something for the community," Kemp said. "A lot of these kids don't have much to do during the summer. Even if it's for four or five days, it gives them something to do."

Kemp said he wanted to teach the children values and to give them someone they can look up to along the way.

"I wanted to give them someone to look up to. A lot of these kids don't have a father figure in their life, For them, I wanted to give them that father figure and show them there's a way out," Kemp said.

Kemp was raised by his mother in Bolivar, who he credits to being a large source of his inspiration and the reason for his success.

BMS Basketball Coach Demetrice Beauregard has been volunteering with Kemp's camp since it started.

"I just want to do whatever I can to help kids," Beauregard said.

He said those who attend the camp can see that Kemp, as well as the other coaches, care about them and that goes a long way.

"They (kids) can see the heart a person has. They know he cares and sometimes that's all it takes. Plus, most kids like to play ball," Beauregard said. "They parents don't mind sending their kids here. They know we're going to take care of them and they want to learn to play ball too."

Parents agree, and said they send their children to the camp because of the things they hear about the camp and Kemp.

"I just heard good talk about it," Toriko Wooden Sr. said.

Wooden's son, Toriko "RJ" Jr, is attending his first basketball camp at the age of 6 years old, which happens to be Kemp's camp.

"He's (Kemp) a really good person," Wooden said.

The basketball camp is only one of the ways Kemp gives back to the community he has never forgotten, even from as far away as Europe.

After graduating from Bolivar Central High School, Kemp went on to play for the Memphis Tigers from 2006-2010 and then made a career as a professional basketball player in the Europe, winning championships in 2014 with Trefl Sopot in the Polish Basketball League and just captured another title with Sigal Prishtina in the Kosovo Basketball Superleague.

