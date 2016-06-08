Police: Traffic stop leads to drug bust

A man is behind bars after police said a simple traffic stop for not wearing his seat belt led to detectives finding drugs in his car.

According to the affidavit, detectives pulled over 34-year-old Richard Smith for not wearing a seat belt in the area of Jackson Avenue and Watkins Street.

Smith, who was driving a silver Ford Taurus, attempted to drive away from detectives when they pulled him over. However, detectives quickly pulled Smith from the vehicle and detained him.

Detectives saw on the center console of his vehicle, in plain view, an unlabeled pill bottle that contained three individually wrapped bags of a brown powdery substance that was consistent with heroin and two large aluminum foil pieces containing a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin.

They also saw an unopened 16oz bottle of promethazine with codeine in the front passenger seat totaling 644.7 grams and one half full unlabeled bottle containing a liquid that appeared to be promethazine with codeine weighing 158.4 grams.

Detectives also removed $2,456 from Smith, which is believed to be drug profits.

Smith also had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

He was arrested and charged with violation of seat belt law, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell (heroin), possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell (codeine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His next court hearing is June 15 and he is jail on a $250,000 bond.

