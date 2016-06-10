Woman wanted for 8 counts of cruelty to animals

A woman is a fugitive after failing to appear in court on eight counts of cruelty to animal charges, among other animal related charges. Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is asking for any information to help locate her.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Montesi's arrest on June 8.

Jessica Montesi, 29, is charged by deputies and the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County for cruelty to animals after investigators discovered a mother and puppies inside a bedroom where the floor was covered in feces and urine.

According to the police affidavit, investigators went to Montesi's home on Charjean Road and discovered the mother dog was emaciated and its ribs, hips, and spine were clearly visible. Two more puppies were discovered in the backyard inside feces-covered crates. They had no water or shelter.

In addition, investigators found a malnourished kitten and another dog running loose.

"I'm proud of our investigator and the Memphis Police Department working together in this case," said HSMSC Executive Director Andrew Jacuzzi said. "However, now we need the help of the public to locate this suspect and put her behind bars."

Montesi was scheduled to appear in court on June 8, but failed to attend the court hearing.

Montesi is described as 5'7'' and weighs 240lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Bureau at 901-222-5627.

