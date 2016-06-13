NBA releases Gay Pride shirts for LGBT Month

For Bluff City Grit 'n' Grind fans looking to show off your gay pride during LGBT Month, the NBA has announced a collaboration with GLSEN and Teespring to provide an exclusive line of Teespring NBA Gay Pride T-shirts.

The shirts feature the logos of all 30 NBA teams, including the Bluff City's favorite Grit 'N' Grind Grizzlies, in rainbow colors on a black shirt.

The designs can also be ordered in hoodies.

According to Teespring's website, the designs are available until June 23, so you need to hurry if you want to order.

Proceeds from the orders will go to benefit GLSEN, which works to provide programs and resources to reach K-12 students across the United States to teach children to learn to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity/expression.

To order your NBA Gay Pride shirt from any of the 30 teams, click here.

To learn more about GLSEN, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.