Dangerous heat headed to the Mid-South

With temperatures inching ever-so-close to 100 this week, the humidity will push us to feel over 105 by Thursday. This will lead to dangerous conditions- especially for those susceptible to heat-related illness. A good rule to follow this week would be to spend as little time as possible outside!

At this point, it’s pretty certain a heat advisory will be issued for most, if not all of the area for Thursday at the very least. What constitutes a heat advisory? Well, the national weather service will issue one when the heat index is expected to reach 105 to 109 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours. With Thursday’s highs in the upper 90s and heat index values between 104 and 108, it’s almost certain we’ll be under the gun shortly.

Your body will undergo more stress in heat that high, so if you suffer from heart conditions, it would be advisable to stay inside and stay cool. Drinking plenty of fresh cool water is important—and yes, it sounds easy, but in our busy lives, sometimes we don’t take the time to stop and refresh.

Besides taking care of yourself, take a moment to check on an elderly neighbor. Having running air conditioning is important and an older, less mobile, person may not have the means to check that it’s running well.

Finally- don’t forget Fluffy. The pets are just as uncomfortable outside during this heat as we are—and just as susceptible to the dangers of it.

The good news? By the weekend, humidity levels are expected to decrease along with the temperatures. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know ASAP when the heat advisory is issued and have more information.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.