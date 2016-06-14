Man destroys printer while being questioned for att. murder

A police interview of an attempted murder suspect took a different turn when police said the 19-year-old suspect destroyed a computer printer.

According to police, Zerris Beal, 19, was being questioned at the Tillman Station in a robbery and attempted murder when he picked up the HP laser Jet P1006 printer off the detective's desk and threw it on the floor, breaking it.

According to police, Beal was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder. On June 5, the victim and a friend were sitting on the curb at Buchanan and Peachtree when police said Beal walked up to them, pointed a gun at them, and demanded their belongings.

He took their money and cell phones. After taking their possessions, he demanded the two leave. Police said while they were leaving the area, the two people had gotten a short distance away from Beal when he started firing the gun at them.

One victim was shot in the back as he was running away.

Beal is also facing a vandalism charge for the damage he caused to the police computer printer.

