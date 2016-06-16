Near-record heat and humidity across the Mid-South Thursday

119... that's how uncomfortably hot it felt at 1:28 Thursday afternoon over Memphis. While our actual high of 97 fell just one degree short of setting a record, the scorching heat and humidity combined to make Thursday the most oppressive so far in the Mid-South.

The heat index is a measure of how the heat and humidity make you feel as you venture outside. Make no mistake, Thursday was a scorcher--and a dangerous one at that. Those who suffer from heart conditions are the first to be susceptible to heat stroke and dehydration. As a reminder, stay away from alcoholic drinks and make sure your daily routine includes lots of water.

Another reminder: don't leave the pets out in the heat. As much as we're uncomfortable in it, they are too.

Finally--some good news. Friday will bring another hot day, but not as bad as Thursday. Some scattered storms may put the cap on some of the hottest temperatures in the late afternoon. The main threats will once again be heavy rain and gusty winds. After this front makes it through, winds will switch over from the N and NE as we head into the weekend; this will gives us somewhat drier conditions with highs only in the low 90s.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

