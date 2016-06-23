Grizzlies get Baldwin IV, Davis, Zagorac, Zhelin in draft

The Memphis Grizzlies picked up Wade Baldwin IV, Deyonta Davis, and Rade Zagorac in the NBA Draft.

With the 17th pick in the NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies chose Wade Baldwin IV of Vanderbilt.

Baldwin brings some strengths to the field for the Grizzlies. With only two years on the court for the Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC, he has averaged 14.1 points and 5.2 assists per game. In addition, he put up an average of 4 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game during his sophomore season.

Baldwin will wear number 2 for the Grizzlies. He said his competitiveness might be his most valuable asset.

"It comes out in every way. I feel bad for my roommate because when I was playing him in [NBA]2K with the Grizzlies, if I ever lost, we wouldn't go to sleep; we wouldn't leave until I won," Baldwin said. "That's the type of person I am, and I think that translates to the 94 feet of hardwood, as well as everything else that goes with it."

During both of his seasons at Vandy, he shot 40 percent from three-point range, while helping lead the Commodores to their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in four years. He lead the team in points, assists, steals, as well as minutes played. He has done a little of everything for Vandy.

"I'm flexible and I'm versatile," Baldwin said. "What the team needs me to do, and whatever it is I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

The Grizzlies also picked up Deyonta Davis in a trade with Boston. Davis, from Michigan State, was drafted by Boston Celtics and has now been traded to the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies traded a 2019 first round pick for two second round picks in order to pick up Davis.

Davis will wear number 23 with the Grizzlies. He said he already looks up to Zach Randolph.

"He used to go to Michigan State, so it feels like a little part of home," Davis said of Z-Bo. "He's going to take me under his wing once he gets to know me. The rest I'll get to know when I see them."

Davis is a big presence on the court. He's 6'11 and 237 pounds and brings a wingspan of 7'3''. Although he was limited to just 18.6 minutes per game, he didn't let that discourage him or stop him. He took advantage of the time and averaged 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. According to SB Nation, he was one of the Spartans' best defensive players.

The Grizzlies also received Rade Zagorac of Serbia, Boston's 35th overall pick. Zagorac is a small forward who is 6'9'' and 205 pounds. Although he missed half the season due to a broken hand, upon his return in January he averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

With the 57th pick, the Grizz took Wang Zhelin of China. Zhelin was a member of the 2015 Chinese National Team.

Thursday marked the team's first draft with new coach David Fizdale.

