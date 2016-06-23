Free astronomical experience scheduled at Pink Palace

Mysteries of the universe, creatures of long ago, oceans deep as you can imagine…and a mock-up of a Piggly Wiggly? Under one large roof, Pink Palace Museum offers Memphians and visitors a like a unique experience in science, culture, history, and more.

With a brand new state-of-the-art planetarium now open, Pink Palace is only getting better and better. New renovations and remodels in the next few years will continue to make it a premiere attraction for the city.

With the summer heat upon us, now is a perfect time to visit. And this weekend, you can join me there for a free program featuring…my dad!

A teacher, professor, author, and astronomy buff for 48 years, Professor Harold Kozak is a solar system ambassador for NASA. Ambassadors help communicate the excitement of JPL's space exploration missions and deliver information about recent discoveries to people all over the world. He has been a professor of astronomy at Wagner College in Staten Island, NY for more than 20 years, and has put in 36 years in the New York City school system. Throughout the years, he has guest lectured all over the world including the prestigious Cambridge University in England, Peru, Iceland, and Norway.

On Saturday, he will be presenting a free program at the new planetarium on the mysteries of the universe. With new discoveries all the time, questions will be answered about the formation of life on earth and where we might be headed in the future.

For more information, visit this link at the Pink Palace's website: Professor Harold Kozak at the Pink Palace Museum- June 25, 4 p.m.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved