Murder suspect found hiding in attic

Memphis Police Department identified a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old outside an apartment complex.

Memphis Police Department identified a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old outside an apartment complex.

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Tarry Park Drive inside the Ten Mile Creek apartments where one person has been killed.

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Tarry Park Drive inside the Ten Mile Creek apartments where one person has been killed.

The US Marshals Service arrested and charged a man in the death of Kenneth Garrett Jr.

Garrett's father blamed gang life for his son's death when the investigation began.

"The gang stuff man - try to talk to them and tell them the right thing and they just don't listen and this is what happens. I'm tired of it man," Kenneth Garrett Sr. said.

Garrett, 21, was shot and killed at the Ten Mile Creek Apartments just before 2:30 p.m. on June 13.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jasper Nunley on Friday on first-degree murder charges. U.S. Marshals found Nunley hiding in an apartment attic in the 6500 block of Lost Oak Drive in Memphis. Apparently, he didn't come from the attic the easy way, down the hatch. Investigators said he had to be removed.

The U.S. Marshal's Service released the photo of the hole they had to make in a ceiling in order to get Nunley out of the attic.

Tenants at the apartment complex were relieved the accused killer was caught.

"It's very dangerous because I have children," one tenant said.

It's unclear if Nunley, who goes by K.O., knew someone at the complex or if the apartment he was hiding in was vacant.

Nunley has a criminal record dating back to 2009, including charges of domestic assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, theft, and drug possession.

The U.S. Marshals Service became involved in the search due to the seriousness of the crime. They did not reveal what led them to the apartment where Nunley was removed from the attic.

U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force was assisted by Shelby County Fugitive Division and a Shelby County K-9 Officer with the search.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.