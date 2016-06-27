College students renovate old bus into RV for cross country trip

University of Memphis college friends bought this bus and renovated it for a cross country trip (SOURCE: Instagram)

It's a dream many people have, but few get the opportunity to actually do: a cross-country trip in a bus.

A group of University of Memphis students have done more than dream for several years. They have planned, prepared, now they are putting their hard work and preparation into action.

Keaton Ross, his friend Matt, and four others are hitting the road in the Wanderlust Wonder Bus on July 2.

"We've been talking about it for a long time," Keaton said. "So we just wanted to do it and we just did it."

Keaton said he and Matt Woods saved their money, began looking at buses, and chose the one they believed they could make work. It was a 1996 international bus.

"We thought it looked like a pretty good one," Keaton said.

Keaton said the friends went to Olive Branch High School together and now attend the University of Memphis. They paid cash for the bus and then began working on the repairs, all in cash.

Absent a paint job, which will be complete prior to the Wanderlust Wonder Bus taking to the road on July 2, the bus and the friends are ready for their month-long adventure across the United States.

According to Keaton, the name came from the idea of 'wanting to travel.'

"It's a West Coast trip," Keaton said. "Starting in Memphis, to South Dakota, and we'll stop to see Mount Rushmore, to Sturgis and then to Portland, and down to San Francisco."

He said the crew will then go to Los Angeles, Phoenix, and then eventually make their way to their last stop in New Orleans.

"Most of them have not been to California," Keaton said, referencing some of those who will be on the trip with him.

The initial plan was for eight people to be on the road trip, but Keaton said it has now ended up being only six will take the month long trip, which is scheduled to end on July 31.

Keaton said no one needed to get a Commercial Driver's License or any special license to drive the bus because they converted it to an RV designation.

"If we would have kept it as commercial, we would have had to get a CDL," Keaton said. "But we switched it over to an RV."

By having the bus tagged and registered as an RV, according to Keaton, any of the friends on the trip can drive it.

As for when their cross country trip is over, Keaton said they have plans for future endeavors with "Wanderlust Wonder Bus."

"Keep it and keep taking more trips," he said.

Perhaps Europe? According to Keaton, they have followed groups in Europe who have renovated old buses and then shipped the buses overseas and taken trips. Maybe not in the short term - but perhaps Wanderlust will be cruising in Paris or London in the future.

