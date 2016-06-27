Police: Man rapes, threatens girlfriend

Memphis police said a 50-year-old man raped and threatened his girlfriend after accusing her of having sexual relations with another man.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police she received a phone call on June 9 from Charles Gause, 50, who was "very angry and upset" and accused her of having sex with another man.

The woman said when she arrived home, Gause "held her by her belt buckle, and forced her into the bedroom. [victim] struggled to get away, but couldn't."

She then said that Gause "asked for the magazine clip from her handgun, and stated she would have to kill him, or he was going to kill her."

The woman said she started screaming and was afraid he would kill her.

According to the police affidavit, the victim said Gause forced her on the bed and forced her to have sex with him. She said "Gause threatened that she would have sex with him all night until she passed out."

After he left the bedroom and fell asleep on the living room couch, she grabbed her clothes, cellphone, and purse, and climbed out of the bedroom window and drove to a hotel.

She called Ridegeway Station Officers on Friday, June 10, to ask them to remove Gause from the Raleigh area home. She said she didn't tell officers about the sexual assault at this time.

She said she confided in a coworker, who encouraged her to go to police and file a report. At the encouragement and urging of her coworker, she filed the police report.

The victim was granted an Order of Protection against Gause and moved to a different location.

Gause is currently charged with rape and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.