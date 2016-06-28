Mississippi Lions All-State Band wins 32nd International title

When it comes to music, it seems the world just can't compete with the dominating force of the Mississippi Lions All-State band. The band has brought home the gold once again. The Lions All-State band has been named International Champions for the 32nd year.

The band won the 2016 International Lions Parade Championship competition this year in Japan and has been bringing home the First Place title nearly every year they've competed--with the band's first title coming in 1951.

This is the fourth year the band has brought home the title consecutively, after missing the title in 2012. Their longest consecutive winning streak has been 2003-2007.

The 146-member band is made up of the state's most talented high school band members and dancers.

The band is under the direction of Director Jeff Cannon and Assistant Director Mickey Mangum.

Congratulations to each member!

