Police: Identity thief returns to same store, uses different ID

A man accused of identity theft returned to the scene of the previous crime to try again. If at first it was a success, why not try again?

According to Memphis police, Tramond Chitman, 35, purchased two iPhones on May 25 with stolen identifications.

Police said Chitman used fraudulent IDs to purchase the iPhones, valued at $1,799, at the Best Buy in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway. Chitman purchased the iPhones under a false name.

However, since he believed he was successful the first time, Chitman returned to the same Best Buy on June 27, just over a month to the date after the first purchase, and attempted to purchase two more iPhones using fraudulent accounts.

According to the police affidavit, when he returned and tried again, an employee at Best Buy recognized him from the previous purchase a month earlier and Best Buy employees contacted police. This time, however, Chitman used a different name to try and purchase the phones.

When officers arrived, Chitman had a Texas and a California license in his wallet, both with his picture on it. Officers ran the licenses and the Texas license came back to belonging to a man from Travis, Texas, and the California license came back to a person living in Los Angeles, California.

Chitman was arrested and charged with four counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, and theft of property.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled in court on July 6.

