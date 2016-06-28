Mid-South experiences an outflow boundary

After highs in the upper 90s with high humidity, it was nice to have a bit of a break early this week. As the front passed to the South Monday night, Tuesday brought an outflow boundary through in the afternoon; along with it: gusty winds, a few thunderstorms, and much cooler air.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the temperature was a sweaty 94 in Memphis. Although the humidity was lower, it was still rather hot. The boundary moved through after 6, and in just 2 hours, we went down 12 degrees to 82. While winds to the North of Shelby County gusted over 40 mph, we saw a 29 mph gust at the airport. This helped dropped the temperature quickly. Again—thank you, outflow boundary. But wait, what exactly is that? And why didn’t the storms to the North stay together?

First, an outflow boundary (also known as a gust front) is the point that separates thunderstorm-cooled air from the air surrounding it. Think of it as a “mini-cold” front passing through. Many times an outflow boundary can either enhance or collapse thunderstorms around it. Since the larger, main front moved through yesterday, there really wasn’t much in the way of available moisture or instability to enhance storms. Instead, the rushing cooler, drier and more stable air allowed the boundary to move through and collapse much of the storm activity around it.

In either case, some strong outflow boundaries can be dangerous for those trying to take off or land at airports. The sudden burst of wind and the shear (difference in the wind speeds at different levels) can cause planes to be grounded.

We’re expecting lighter winds, less humidity, and comfortable temperatures for the rest of the week—but storms may return for the holiday weekend. Keep it close to WMC Action News 5, and we’ll keep you ahead of the storms.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.