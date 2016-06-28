City of Memphis responds to police search lawsuit

The City of Memphis issued a statement Tuesday after a lawsuit was filed regarding the search for a new police director.

The Commercial Appeal filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Shelby County Chancery Court requesting public disclosure of everyone who applied for the city's top cop position.

In a released statement, Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen said he had not seen the lawsuit because the City of Memphis had not yet been served with the suit. However, he said the list the newspaper was requesting was unavailable, because the city did not have access to those names because of the contract with the search firm. The only names, according to McMullen, the city would be able to provide were the top five or six the city receives from the search firm once they are provided with those names by the firm. It will be from that selection of top five or six candidates chosen by the search firm from which the mayor will choose Memphis' next Police Director.

"Although I have not seen a copy of the lawsuit in that the City has not been served, I have been in discussions with the Commercial Appeal's attorney about the request. The City does not have possession of, access to, or control of, the information south by the Commercial Appeal. We contracted with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to provide the City with a short list of five to six highly qualified candidates for the position of Police Director. We do not have, nor does our contract entitle us to, IACP's data bank of potential candidates or persons who have shown some interest in the position. Once the list of five to six potential candidates has been received by the Mayor, those names will be made available to the public and the media," McMullen said.

The lawsuit is relying on the Tennessee Public Records Act which states that records, employment, applications, credentials, and other documents relating to the employment of the director of a chief public administrative officer (such as a police director) will be available at all times during regular business hours for inspection by any Tennessee citizen.

Mayor Jim Strickland has said he hopes to have a new police director in August.

