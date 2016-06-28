Gun pulled on car salesman over girlfriend's vehicle

Sheriff's deputies said a man pulled a gun on a car salesman during an argument over a his girlfriend's vehicle.

Piera Jones, 18, is charged with aggravated assault after deputies said his girlfriend was unable to make any additional payments on her car. So, she brought it back to a used car lot in the 3100 block of Gill Road in Whitehaven.

The salesman said he sold Jones' girlfriend a 2001 Nissan Maxima, but then she had not made payments in three months prior to returning the car to the dealership.

However, Jones allegedly wanted the previous payments that his girlfriend had already paid for the vehicle refunded.

The victim said Jones told him "You are taking the car back for free and gonna give me my money," and pointed a silver and brown handgun at him.

The salesman, who is also the owner of the dealership, told Jones he was not giving any money back and demanded he leave the car lot. Jones responded "You lucky I don't kill you" and then ran from the business.

Jones is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled back in court on July 6.

