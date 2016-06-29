Youth join forces to spread love in their backyards

Painting fences was only one of the service projects done by the youth (SOURCE: Dixie Hills Baptist Church)

Four churches and 90 youth took part this year in Y.E.P. to reach their community (SOURCE: Dixie Youth Baptist Church)

It may have English teachers running for the hills and grabbing their red ink pens, but "YEP" has quickly grown to be a part of the language of Hardeman County youth--and the adults are loving it.

Youth Evangelism Project (Y.E.P.) is an outreach that started four years ago by Dixie Hills Baptist Church in an effort to reach the community by way of loving service. The vision was to get other churches on board with the idea of coming together, spending several days as a group, and doing various projects to love the community.

To say it worked may be an understatement.

"It has grown a bunch with more churches coming and growing," Andrew Sturgis said.

Sturgis, 17, is a youth member of Dixie Hills Baptist Church and was part of the initial group that started four years ago. Since then, he has been coming each year and has seen different churches throw their name in the pot to get in on the opportunity.

The first year, 2012, the only church that participated was Dixie Hills. Since then, the annual event has grown to hosting 90 children and 40 adults from four different churches for four days.

"With that growth it opened up the opportunity to add more tracs and another big thing is adding another day to it," Sturgis said.

The service projects, referred to as "tracs," are off site destinations that range from door-to-door witnessing, handing out free hamburgers and hotdogs to strangers in the parking lot of Walmart, building wheelchair ramps, painting fences, and even washing houses for the elderly.

"We added a civil service trac this year where they go and wash the ambulances and fire trucks for the EMS and fire departments," Charlotte Bevis, with Dixie Hills Baptist Church, said.

The youth and adults sleep at Dixie Hills Baptist Church, worship, eat their meals, and hold their Bible studies at the church. They are also sent out to their tracs and return, all from the church. For a little less than a week, it's their mission field in right in their own communities, throughout the county, and in their own backyard.

For some, it's also an eye opening experience.

"We went to a neighborhood in a trailer park and these kids were just walking around. They didn't have anything," Brooke Hickey, 12, Parrans Chapel Baptist Church youth member, said.

This year is Hickey's first year experiencing Y.E.P., and she said it was her first year experiencing some things in her own county that she wasn't aware existed.

For those like Sturgis who have been coming back year after year, he is still reminded of the needs right down the road.

"We were at Walmart giving away water, hotdogs, free hamburgers, and we would ask if we could pray with people and being in the south and in the Bible Belt, you take religion for granted," Sturgis said. "There are people out there that are at their lowest of lows and with something as simple as offering them a bottle of water, you are showing them there is a hope; you are giving them a little bit of that hope."

Although the project is meant to change the lives of those in their community, many said it has changed their life and perspective as a result of being a part of it.

"At first I came because my friends came. Then I realized that 'Wait, I just told these people who God is, and they had heard his name but didn't really know about him or who he is,'" Sarah Grace Todd, 16, said.

Todd is a member of Hornsby Baptist Church youth group and said the opportunity has been eye opening for her.

The four day event kicked off in a public way by holding a community wide worship service on court square Sunday night.

"That was to commission these kids to go out and teach, preach, and share the love of Christ," Boatwright said.

For the leaders behind the project, there is one point behind every move made and that is love.

"The whole point is to learn how to love people," Parrans Chapel Associate Pastor Matt Boatwright said. "They say we need to love people, but most of us just sit on our couch and never go out, so we're trying to learn how to love people the way that Jesus did. It's more than Jesus is the only way to heaven, that's true. But, there's a life to live that comes with that."

In addition to the service projects, the youth participate in nightly worship services together.

"I feel like the worship services are more fun with the other churches there. You can sit with different people and talk with them about what they did that day and about their view of Jesus," Anna Claire Todd, 14, from Hornsby Baptist Church, said.

Bobby Skinner, who attended Y.E.P. as a youth at Dixie Hills, is now the youth minister at Middleton Baptist Church and is bringing his youth members to the program. He said the program teaches the students and helps the community.

"God calls us to love others and minister to others, that's not just people in Africa and third world countries," Skinner said. "The general assumption is that everyone they [youth] go to school with is a Christian and that's not the case. We all have friends and we all have that time that we use in other ways. We need to learn to make that time count and use it to share the gospel."

From picking up trash on the side of the road, handing out free food, painting fences or washing fire trucks, the youth said it is all about one thing to them.

"To bring more people to Christ," Anna Claire Todd said.

The youth wrap up their event this year on Thursday night.

