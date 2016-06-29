Police: 2 arrested for using stolen identity for hotel rooms

Cedric Green (left) and Reginald Bratton (right) were arrested for using a stolen identity to rent hotel rooms at Holiday Inn (SOURCE: SCSO)

Two people are behind bars after Memphis police said they used a stolen identity to rent two hotel rooms.

Police said Cedric Green, 31, and Reginald Bratton, 39, used a credit card to pay for two rooms at the Holiday Inn in the 2200 block of Democrat Road.

The victim was notified her credit card was used in Memphis and called the hotel, verified her information, and informed them it was not her using the card.

Hotel management notified police and police arrived at the hotel.

According to the affidavit, Green and Bratton tried to run when they saw the officers but MPD was able to stop them in their vehicle before they could leave the scene.

Bratton was driving the 2006 Dodge Charger and had two credits cards on him at the time police caught him. One card was in another person's name.

Green was riding in the passenger's seat and had two active warrants for his arrest. He was uncooperative with police, according to the affidavit.

Police found eight credit cards in Green's possession, all in his name with different numbers.

Officers also discovered two hard drives in the vehicle that could contain personal information of possible additional victims.

Green is in jail on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled in court June 30. He is charged with forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, and identity theft.

Bratton is in jail on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled in court June 30. He is charged with forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.